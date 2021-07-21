Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | July 21, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday Everyone!! First of all, let’s start off with our air quality. As today has progressed, we’ve seen a definite improvement in the haze and smoke across the region. The upper air flow has shifted and we are no longer in the direct path of the flow that was coming out of the western US and Canada. This improvement will continue all the way through tomorrow as well. What has also improved is our skies. We started the day cloudy with a few showers around, but skies broke and we saw more sun this afternoon. Today’s high was only in the lower 80′s for many of us, which was below average for this time of year. Tomorrow and Friday will be very nice days as well. Temperatures will still remain lower than average, and those overnight lows will be down into the mid to upper 50′s. As we enter the weekend, the temperatures will again begin to climb, and by the time we get to Sunday, some of us could be hitting closer to 90. We’re also expecting our chance of thunderstorms to go up by the end of the weekend too.

Tonight: Partly cloudy: Low: 57

Thursday: Mostly sunny: High 81

Friday: Partly cloudy: High 83

Saturday: Partly cloudy: High 90

