Local football teams get in some light competition during Cee-Bee’s 7v7 passing games

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - With the three week period coming to a close, some football teams around the area got together to play some friendly competition.

East Fairmont, Clay Battelle, Morgantown and University meet up at CB for some 7v7 passing games tonight.

All players were required to wear helmets and mouthpiece, and the light play allowed the players to get back into the rhythm of the game before they officially start up in a few weeks.

