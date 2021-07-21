Morgantown football culture increases desire to play
Number of participants has increased by approximately 200 percent in two years
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - In 2019, they had around 40 players. In 2021, they have over 120.
Morgantown football, under second-year head coach Sean Biser, has a consistent culture and expectations are laid out by the coaching squad from day one.
The nearly 200 percent increase in players is a direct result of the coaching staff.
