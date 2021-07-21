Advertisement

Nearly 1,800 Harrison County residents lose power Wednesday morning

Electricity graphic
Electricity graphic(Associated Press)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - 1,794 Mon Powers in Harrison County woke up Wednesday morning with no power.

Mon Power reports 1,684 customers affected were in Shinnston. The outage also affected 107 Bridgeport residents, and less than 5 residents in Wyatt and Enterprise.

Mon Power reports service should be restored in the impacted areas at 10:00 a.m.

Taylor County customers also saw a power outage this morning on a much smaller scale with 37 customers impacted.

Harrison County Schools ready to bring back students without masks

