Nearly 1,800 Harrison County residents lose power Wednesday morning

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - 1,794 Mon Powers in Harrison County woke up Wednesday morning with no power.

Mon Power reports 1,684 customers affected were in Shinnston. The outage also affected 107 Bridgeport residents, and less than 5 residents in Wyatt and Enterprise.

Mon Power reports service should be restored in the impacted areas at 10:00 a.m.

Taylor County customers also saw a power outage this morning on a much smaller scale with 37 customers impacted.

