Advertisement

Patricia L. Moore

Patricia L. Moore
Patricia L. Moore(Patricia L. Moore)
By Master Control
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Patricia L. Moore, 89, of Bridgeport, passed away Tuesday evening, July 20, 2021, in the United Hospital Center.  She was born in Harrisville on January 23, 1932, a daughter of the late H. Ralph and Eleanor L. (Mahoney) Rymer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Everett E. Moore, on March 10, 1965. She is survived by her daughter, Carrie Cabo, and her son, Larry Moore and his wife Lou S. Moore, all of Bridgeport; 8 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Betty Fankhauser, NJ. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Kimbal Moore; her loving companion of 10 years, Claude Ewing; and two brothers, Ralph and Robert Rymer; Patty loved to farm and garden.  She also enjoyed watching the birds in her many birdhouses. Condolences for the Moore Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com. A Celebration of Patty’s life will be announced at a later date. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County Sheriff’s Office ask for help identifying man wanted for felony destruction of...
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office asks for help identifying man wanted for felony destruction of property
Former U.S. Senate candidate from West Virginia leaving democratic party (Courtesy: WSAZ)
Former U.S. Senate candidate from West Virginia leaving democratic party
Emanuel Lee Belton Sr.
Marion County man charged with first-degree sexual abuse of 19-year-old
The Mylan plant in Morgantown.
W.Va. Delegate attempts to save Viatris Plant, formally known as Mylan Pharmaceuticals
Upshur County Fire Chief pleads guilty to destruction of property

Latest News

Ethel Monna (Digman) Dobbins
Ethel Monna (Digman) Dobbins
Barbara Jean (Losh) Williams
Dolores Irene (Leston) Rogers
Berdett Henry Haney
Berdett Henry Haney
Helen Eugenia Corkrean Fragale
Helen Eugenia Corkrean Fragale