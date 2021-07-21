Patricia L. Moore, 89, of Bridgeport, passed away Tuesday evening, July 20, 2021, in the United Hospital Center. She was born in Harrisville on January 23, 1932, a daughter of the late H. Ralph and Eleanor L. (Mahoney) Rymer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Everett E. Moore, on March 10, 1965. She is survived by her daughter, Carrie Cabo, and her son, Larry Moore and his wife Lou S. Moore, all of Bridgeport; 8 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Betty Fankhauser, NJ. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Kimbal Moore; her loving companion of 10 years, Claude Ewing; and two brothers, Ralph and Robert Rymer; Patty loved to farm and garden. She also enjoyed watching the birds in her many birdhouses. Condolences for the Moore Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com. A Celebration of Patty’s life will be announced at a later date. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.