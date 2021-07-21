Advertisement

Pet Helpers: Amber

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Say hello to little Miss Amber.

We believe this little lady is between 1-2 years old, a Chihuahua mix, weighs 8 and a half pounds, but could use another pound or two.

Amber came from a home of multiple dogs so did not get much attention. Hands and feet scare her somewhat but foster mom says she is getting better. She gets along with the other dogs and cats in her foster home, but is person possessive.

When cuddling with her person, she does not want to share, however, is working on this. Amber loves to snuggle close to her person, sometimes tucking her head in her human’s neck. A home where her human will have patience with her and show her lots of love to build her trust. Older children would be okay for her. If you are wanting a snuggle bug and have lots of love to show her she can be safe, this little lady is for you.

Foster mom says she goes out in a fenced in yard to do her business but has also used puppy pads.

She has been spayed, vaccinated, on flea treatment and micro chipped.

If you would like to add Amber to your family, complete the online application. She is being foster in Fairmont, WV. Amber’s adoption application can be found here: https://www.pethelpersinc.org/adoption-application

