Police: Harrison County woman attempts to bite and spits on officer, charged with third offense battery on officer

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Bridgeport woman is accused of spitting on an officer twice and also trying to bite him while intoxicated.

On July 16, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department were dispatched to Meadowbrook Mall for a call of a woman believed to be intoxicated and accused of assaulting kiosk workers and screaming.

While on scene, officers say 27-year-old Jacqulyn Paige Hardy refused commands, screamed at them, and gave them a false name and date of birth. Police were able to identify Hardy by an empty prescription bottle in her purse, according to the criminal complaint.

While being placed under arrest, officers say Hardy tried to bite them. She then allegedly spit on an officer twice while in the back of the police cruiser. In the processing room at the station, Hardy was competitive and destroyed a cabinet, officials say.

Hardy has been charged with two counts of battery on an officer, third offense. She was convicted of battery on an officer in 2013 and again in 2014.

