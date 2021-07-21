Advertisement

Police: Harrison County woman attempts to bite and spits on officer, charged with third offense battery on officer

Jacqulyn Paige Hardy
Jacqulyn Paige Hardy(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Bridgeport woman is accused of spitting on an officer twice and also trying to bite him while intoxicated.

On July 16, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department were dispatched to Meadowbrook Mall for a call of a woman believed to be intoxicated and accused of assaulting kiosk workers and screaming.

While on scene, officers say 27-year-old Jacqulyn Paige Hardy refused commands, screamed at them, and gave them a false name and date of birth. Police were able to identify Hardy by an empty prescription bottle in her purse, according to the criminal complaint.

While being placed under arrest, officers say Hardy tried to bite them. She then allegedly spit on an officer twice while in the back of the police cruiser. In the processing room at the station, Hardy was competitive and destroyed a cabinet, officials say.

Hardy has been charged with two counts of battery on an officer, third offense. She was convicted of battery on an officer in 2013 and again in 2014.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County Sheriff’s Office ask for help identifying man wanted for felony destruction of...
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office asks for help identifying man wanted for felony destruction of property
Former U.S. Senate candidate from West Virginia leaving democratic party (Courtesy: WSAZ)
Former U.S. Senate candidate from West Virginia leaving democratic party
Emanuel Lee Belton Sr.
Marion County man charged with first-degree sexual abuse of 19-year-old
The Mylan plant in Morgantown.
W.Va. Delegate attempts to save Viatris Plant, formally known as Mylan Pharmaceuticals
Harrison County Schools ready to bring back students without masks

Latest News

Emerging Leaders Scholarship
Emerging Leaders Scholarship: Davis and Elkins College
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 7 21 2021 6 AM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 7 21 2021 6 AM
Electricity graphic
Nearly 1,800 Harrison County residents lose power Wednesday morning
Paddle for a Cause
United Way Wednesday- Paddle for a Cause