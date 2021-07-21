Advertisement

Senior Spotlight scholarship winner: Kennedy Samargo

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WDTV is proud to announce our first Senior Spotlight scholarship winner Kennedy Samargo.

Kennedy is a 2021 graduate of Buckhannon-Upshur and plans to go to West Virginia Wesleyan College to major in exercise science and to play on the women’s soccer team.

“I love sports and I love working with people,” said Kennedy. “When I’m older I want to work with athletes”

She was presented a $500 check by Matt Jenkins of Jenkins Subaru Hyundai and is excited to further her education.

Six more Senior Spotlight scholarship winners will be announced in the coming days.

