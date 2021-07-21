Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office searches for missing Barbour County man

Raymond F. Moyle Jr.
Raymond F. Moyle Jr.(Barbour County Sheriff's department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department is searching for missing Belington man, according to a press release from the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office.

Raymond F. Hoyle Jr. was reported missing on Tuesday. He has not been seen or been in contact with family since Friday. Hoyle is believed to be driving a red 2002 Dodge Dakota.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department at (304)-457-2352 or the Barbour County 911 Center at (304)-457-5167.

