Sheriff’s Office searches for missing Barbour County man

BELINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department is searching for missing Belington man, according to a press release from the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office.

Raymond F. Hoyle Jr. was reported missing on Tuesday. He has not been seen or been in contact with family since Friday. Hoyle is believed to be driving a red 2002 Dodge Dakota.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department at (304)-457-2352 or the Barbour County 911 Center at (304)-457-5167.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.