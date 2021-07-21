State Auditor makes a visit to Doddridge County

WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - Doddridge County Commission invited State Auditor, J.B. McCuskey to their meeting to discuss the best way to use the county’s American Rescue Plan money.

“This is an opportunity for your government to spend your money in a way that makes your life better. We’re going to give you guys the tools and the opportunity to have a conversation with your government,” McCuskey said.

The American Rescue Plan was a COVID-19 relief fund to help rebuild the economy after the business struggles that took place throughout the pandemic.

Doddridge County was receiving over $1,000,000 for their rebuild process.

McCuskey shared there are four main ways he recommended they spend the money. These suggestions are past COVID expenses, current COVID expenses, Broadband and water sewage projects.

McCuskey emphasized the state had a lot water drainage problems and the relief money could be used to fix those issues.

The auditor’s office has created the online site that allowed residents to check how their tax money was being spent.

The office also offered assistance to counties and cities across West Virginia to train them to use the government software. This software helped record the data that showed what they spent the relief money on.

