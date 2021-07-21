Thomas Lee Ayoob, 79, of Bridgeport, passed away Friday evening, July 16, 2021, in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Clarksburg on February 5, 1942, a son of the late Thomas Joseph and Rose Elizabeth (Habeb) Ayoob. On October 14, 1967, he married Judy Sue Marks, who preceded him in death on January 27, 2017. He is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Davis and her husband Michael of Bridgeport and his son, Brian Ayoob and his wife Kelly of Bridgeport; three grandchildren, Colton Davis, Thomas Ayoob and Zachary Ayoob; a brother, Bob Ayoob and his wife Bernadette of Bridgeport; brother-in-law, Jim Marks and his wife Karen of Bridgeport; two sisters-in-law, Nancy Marks of Bridgeport and Mary Marks of SC; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins complete his family. Tommy was a graduate of Notre Dame High School. He was a barber at Tom’s Barber Shop in Clarksburg with his father and also worked at Marks Construction. He was an avid sports fan and especially loved watching his son and grandsons play. He enjoyed going to lunch with the “Broadway Boys” and loved to play poker with the guys. He was a member of All Saints Catholic Church. Condolences to the Ayoob family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Tommy’s memory are requested to All Saints Catholic Church, 317 E. Main Street, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Sunday, July 25, 2021, from 5-8 p.m., where a Vigil Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. to conclude the visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021, at 10 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church with Father Patsy Iaquinta and Father Walt Jagela as Co-celebrants. Interment will follow in Bridgeport Cemetery. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

