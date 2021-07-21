Advertisement

Judge delays trial for man accused of shooting Clarksburg City Councilman

Antonio Dejusus
Antonio Dejusus(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A judge postponed the trial of the man accused of shooting Clarksburg City Councilman Jim Malfregeot last September.

The trial for 34-year-old Antonio Dejesus was postponed from Aug. 9 to the week Nov. 15. This comes just one week after Dejesus was found preliminarily competent to stand trial after undergoing a full psychological evaluation. The trial was delayed because his defense attorney argued that he needed more time to develop the case.

Dejesus is facing nine charges including kidnapping and malicious assault.

