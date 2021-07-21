Advertisement

United Way Wednesday- Paddle for a Cause

By Anna Hamelin
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Have you ever wanted to spend a day on the water and contribute to your community while you’re at it? Paddle for a Cause will be taking place on July 31st, and it’s the perfect chance to enjoy the sun and raise money that goes directly back into your local organizations.

The event will be held at Maple Lake and early registration starts at 10 a.m., with the event wrapping up around 3:30 p.m.. “We are going to have paddle boards available for rent from the Appalachian Boarding Company. You can bring your canoes, kayaks, and enter races,” Executive Director Brad Riffee explains.

If you’re not into water sports, that’s okay, because there will be tacos there too! “It is just an awesome day to enjoy life on the water,” Riffee says, explaining that there’s plenty to do, even if you don’t want to jump in.

In addition to casual floating and paddle boarding, there will be races, cardboard boat races, and even paddle board yoga! You can register in advance online at www.unitedwayhdc.org or by calling the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge counties at 3046246337. If you don’t register advance though, not to worry! You’ll be able to register at the event as well.

5′s Morning Meteorologist Anna Hamelin will be there, and hopes to see you out on the water!

