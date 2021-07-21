Advertisement

West Virginian Homer Hickam helped inspire Blue Origin

Homer Hickam responds to Bezos Blue Origin launch
Homer Hickam responds to Bezos Blue Origin launch
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A little bit of West Virginia inspiration was in the sky as Blue Origin’s capsule took its suborbital journey Tuesday.

Former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has said that the movie “October Sky” inspired him to push forward on his plans for space travel to the next level.

“October Sky” is a movie based on West Virginia Native Homer Hickam’s book “Rocket Boys.”

Hickam is an author, a NASA Engineer and a veteran of the Vietnam War.

The Coalwood, West Virginia native said that he has done consulting with Blue Origin ahead of the flight.

In an interview on the WSAZ Now Desk Tuesday night, Hickam said he was happy that the launch was a success. You can watch the entire interview here.

Hickam’s newest book “Don’t Blow Yourself Up” will be released Oct. 19.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County Sheriff’s Office ask for help identifying man wanted for felony destruction of...
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office asks for help identifying man wanted for felony destruction of property
Former U.S. Senate candidate from West Virginia leaving democratic party (Courtesy: WSAZ)
Former U.S. Senate candidate from West Virginia leaving democratic party
Emanuel Lee Belton Sr.
Marion County man charged with first-degree sexual abuse of 19-year-old
The Mylan plant in Morgantown.
W.Va. Delegate attempts to save Viatris Plant, formally known as Mylan Pharmaceuticals
Harrison County Schools ready to bring back students without masks

Latest News

FBI and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigating after finding human skull in Lost Creek
FBI and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigating after finding human skull in Lost Creek
Emerging Leaders Scholarship
Emerging Leaders Scholarship: Davis and Elkins College
Jacqulyn Paige Hardy
Police: Harrison County woman attempts to bite and spits on officer, charged with third offense battery on officer
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 7 21 2021 6 AM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 7 21 2021 6 AM
Electricity graphic
Nearly 1,800 Harrison County residents lose power Wednesday morning