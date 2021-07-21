WVU nurse wins latest $1 million check through West Virginia’s vaccination sweepstakes

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A WVU nurse became the fifth million-dollar prize winner in West Virginia’s “Do it for Babydog” vaccination sweepstakes.

Denise Morrison was presented a ceremonial check for $1 million by Governor Jim Justice and his dog, Babydog. Morrison works as a charge nurse in Ruby Memorial Hospital’s Surgical Services department.

Earlier in the day, Gov. Justice presented a woman from Charleston with the keys to a brand-new, custom-outfitted truck through the vaccination sweepstakes program. Additional West Virginians were announced as “Do it for Babydog” winners Wednesday morning for prizes including two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state, five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, five custom hunting shotguns, and 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.