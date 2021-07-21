Advertisement

WVU Police: Theft on the rise in Monongalia County

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University issued a community notice after several recent thefts from vehicles parked on campus.

WVU Police says they’ve received four reports of thefts from vehicles since Saturday. In most cases, the vehicles were left unlocked and parked in lots 30-- the North High Street lot and the coliseum lot.

“[Theft] is on the rise we’ve had several incidents in the past couple weeks,” said University Police Chief Phil Scott.

Similar incidents have been reported throughout Monongalia County, officials say.

Scott says, “you have people looking in and there’s laptops, purses wallets, cell phones, iPads, just laying on the seat or whatever and so people become an easy target.”

The university says police are increasing patrols and presence in these areas and are coordinating with other law enforcement agencies in response to the incidents.

“And obviously we can’t be everyone at once, so we ask folks to be vigilant and we always use the saying ‘if you see something say something,’” explained Scott.

With this recent string of thefts from vehicles, officials are stressing that you lock your car.

“The biggest problem we’ve had is unlocked vehicles with items of value in plain sight is an open invitation for folks to take advantage and victimize somebody,” Scott continued.

WVU Police are asking the public to report any suspicious individuals or vehicles in any university parking lot.

