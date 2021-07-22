Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | July 22nd, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be dry and beautiful, with temperatures still sitting right at 80 degrees and clear blue skies. On Friday, we will stay mostly dry once again, with some slight warming that brings temperatures back into the low to mid-80s. Saturday should be another dry and sunny day, as we continue to warm up and temperatures climb into the upper 80s. This will be the better day to head outside this weekend, as some rain and storms will be headed our way on Sunday.

We will start to see scattered rain showers early Sunday morning, and they’ll continue on and off throughout the day, with storm chances being highest in the afternoon. Temperatures will sit in the mid-to-upper 80s, but could feel warmer, since it’ll be a pretty humid day.

We maintain these conditions through the day on Monday, with chances for scattered rain and storms throughout much of the day. However, these will be isolated showers, so they won’t last too long as they push through. On Tuesday afternoon, highs will sit in the mid-to-upper 80s once again, and we will see a mix of scattered clouds and sun with a chance for a few pop-up showers and storms still. Enjoy our dry days at the end of this week!

Today: A sunny day with fairly clear and dry skies. High: 81.

Tonight: Cloud-free skies allow temperatures to fall. Low: 57.

Friday: Mostly dry with a mix of clouds and sun. High: 84.

Saturday: We continue to warm up under blue skies with a couple of clouds. High: 90.

