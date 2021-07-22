Advertisement

Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | July 22nd, 2021

A mostly dry and sunny day!
7 Day
7 Day(WDTV)
By Anna Hamelin
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be dry and beautiful, with temperatures still sitting right at 80 degrees and clear blue skies. On Friday, we will stay mostly dry once again, with some slight warming that brings temperatures back into the low to mid-80s. Saturday should be another dry and sunny day, as we continue to warm up and temperatures climb into the upper 80s. This will be the better day to head outside this weekend, as some rain and storms will be headed our way on Sunday.

We will start to see scattered rain showers early Sunday morning, and they’ll continue on and off throughout the day, with storm chances being highest in the afternoon. Temperatures will sit in the mid-to-upper 80s, but could feel warmer, since it’ll be a pretty humid day.

We maintain these conditions through the day on Monday, with chances for scattered rain and storms throughout much of the day. However, these will be isolated showers, so they won’t last too long as they push through. On Tuesday afternoon, highs will sit in the mid-to-upper 80s once again, and we will see a mix of scattered clouds and sun with a chance for a few pop-up showers and storms still. Enjoy our dry days at the end of this week!

Today: A sunny day with fairly clear and dry skies. High: 81.

Tonight: Cloud-free skies allow temperatures to fall. Low: 57.

Friday: Mostly dry with a mix of clouds and sun. High: 84.

Saturday: We continue to warm up under blue skies with a couple of clouds. High: 90.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigating after finding human skull in Lost Creek
FBI and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigating after finding human skull in Lost Creek
Jacqulyn Paige Hardy
Police: Harrison County woman attempts to bite and spits on officer, charged with third offense battery on officer
Denise Morrison was presented a ceremonial check for $1 million by Governor Jim Justice and his...
WVU nurse wins latest $1 million check through West Virginia’s vaccination sweepstakes
Electricity graphic
Nearly 1,800 Harrison County residents lose power Wednesday morning
Emanuel Lee Belton Sr.
Marion County man charged with first-degree sexual abuse of 19-year-old

Latest News

Clarksburg 7-day forecast
Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | July 21, 2021
National Futurecast showing conditions at 5 PM, July 22, 2021.
Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | July 21, 2021
Kevin Corriveau's Full Forecast Jul 21, 2021
Kevin Corriveau's Full Forecast Jul 21, 2021
7 Day
Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | July 21st, 2021