Best Virginia falls to Team 23 in Round of 16

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - It was a fight to the finish, but unfortunately for Best Virginia, the 2021 TBT has come to a close.

The score stayed close throughout the first three quarters, but separation came during the Elam Ending. Best Virginia scored first, but Team 23 held on and held out the rest of the way.

Best Virginia fell in the Round of 16, 75-67. The Elam Ending target was 74.

Team 23 moves on to the Round of 8 in Dayton, Ohio.

