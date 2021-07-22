Advertisement

Best Virginia falls to Team 23 in Round of 16

Elam Ending target was set for 74
Best Virginia
Best Virginia(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - It was a fight to the finish, but unfortunately for Best Virginia, the 2021 TBT has come to a close.

The score stayed close throughout the first three quarters, but separation came during the Elam Ending. Best Virginia scored first, but Team 23 held on and held out the rest of the way.

Best Virginia fell in the Round of 16, 75-67. The Elam Ending target was 74.

Team 23 moves on to the Round of 8 in Dayton, Ohio.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County Sheriff’s Office ask for help identifying man wanted for felony destruction of...
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office asks for help identifying man wanted for felony destruction of property
Former U.S. Senate candidate from West Virginia leaving democratic party (Courtesy: WSAZ)
Former U.S. Senate candidate from West Virginia leaving democratic party
FBI and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigating after finding human skull in Lost Creek
FBI and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigating after finding human skull in Lost Creek
Emanuel Lee Belton Sr.
Marion County man charged with first-degree sexual abuse of 19-year-old
Jacqulyn Paige Hardy
Police: Harrison County woman attempts to bite and spits on officer, charged with third offense battery on officer

Latest News

NCWV lacrosse
Five athletes, coach honored by USA Lacrosse
Morgantown football
Morgantown football culture increases desire to play
CB 7v7
Local football teams get in some light competition during Cee-Bee’s 7v7 passing games
Best Virginia
Best Virginia punches ticket to third round of TBT