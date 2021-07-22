Advertisement

Five athletes, coach honored by USA Lacrosse

Fairmont Senior’s Jon Cain named Coach of the Year
NCWV lacrosse
NCWV lacrosse(Nick Henthorn)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Five athletes and a head coach were honored by USA Lacrosse in several high school categories.

Fairmont Senior’s Jon Cain was named Coach of the Year and two girls from his program - Aubrey Harrison and Leah Shaw - were named All-American and All-Academic, respectively.

Buckhannon-Upshur’s Miranda Greene was also named an All-American.

University’s Emmery Cottrell and Morgantown’s Michael Brown were both named All-Americans.

