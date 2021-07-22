Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | July 21, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was a warm, cloudy day, with highs in the mid-80s. We also saw a few pop-up showers and storms this afternoon. The clouds and rain chances came from a weak cold front moving through our area. Tonight, the cold front leaves and takes rain chances with it. This also pushes most of the hazy conditions out of our area. As a result, skies will be mostly clear, and temperatures will be in the mild low-60s. Overall, tonight will be nice out. Tomorrow afternoon, temperatures will be back in the low-80s. We’ll see a mix of Sun and clouds due to weak disturbances moving in at times. Because of a high-pressure system, however, we’ll stay nice and dry. In short, nothing eventful should happen tomorrow. Friday will be a similar deal, with highs in the low-80s and partly sunny skies. We’ll also be nice and dry, so it will be a nice end to the workweek. The only issue will be that smoke from the wildfires out west does come back. This could cause air quality issues. Over the weekend, temperatures rise into the mid-to-upper-80s, which is the average for this time of year. Skies will be partly cloudy. By Sunday, however, a weak cold front pushes a few showers and thunderstorms into WV, ending the period of dry weather. We won’t see too much rain, however, so it shouldn’t put too much of a damper in your plans. After that, throughout the first half of next week, scattered showers and thunderstorms bring more rain chances into WV, with temperature staying in the mid-80s. In short, the next few days will be dry, before rain comes after this weekend.

Tonight: Skies will be partly to mostly clear, with lows in the low-60s. Winds will be light. Overall, tonight will be nice and mild. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Temperatures will be seasonably cool, with highs in the low-80s. Skies will also be a mix of Sun and clouds, so we’ll see filtered sunshine. Winds will be light and coming from the north. Overall, tomorrow will still be nice out. High: 81.

Friday: The day will be similar to tomorrow, with highs in the low-80s and a mix of Sun and clouds. We’ll still stay dry outside, as rain chances will be low. High: 83.

Saturday: Temperatures will warm up into more seasonable levels, reaching into the mid-to-upper-80s. Skies will still be partly cloudy. Barring that, the day will be nice out. High: 90.

