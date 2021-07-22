Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | July 22, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Happy Thursday Everyone!! What an absolutely beautiful day it was out there today. Almost clear skies, low relative humidity and temperatures feeling more like spring. We woke up to a cooler morning today and tomorrow will be similar. With the clearer, smoke-free skies, shouldn’t be any problem with opening up those windows overnight. Tomorrow will be a gorgeous one again, just expect to see that heat start to kick in. It won’t be too bad, just about 5 degrees warmer than today. As we head into the weekend, Saturday is looking nice also, just hotter, with temperatures reaching up to 90F. And then on Sunday, we’ll be seeing a nice day develop into some possible showers and thunderstorms later into the evening. Temperatures will continue to be in the upper 80′s and with higher relative humidity, our heat index will feel more like mid 90′s. Next Monday also starts with some stormy weather, but drier into the week.

Tonight: Mostly clear: Low: 56

Friday: Partly cloudy: High 85

Saturday: Partly cloudy: High 90

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms later: High 89

