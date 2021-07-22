Advertisement

TikTok, White House agree to drop Trump-era lawsuit

The Chinese-based social media app has agreed to drop its lawsuit over former President Donald...
The Chinese-based social media app has agreed to drop its lawsuit over former President Donald Trump’s ban.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – TikTok and the United States have agreed to stop fighting for now.

The Chinese-based social media app is dropping its lawsuit over former President Donald Trump’s ban.

Court documents show TikTok and the Biden administration mutually decided the suit should be dismissed.

Earlier, President Joe Biden rescinded Trump’s 2020 executive order targeting the company.

The president replaced the order with one that addresses any apps linked to foreign adversaries, including China.

TikTok is still working with a government committee to address security concerns surrounding the data it has on American users.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigating after finding human skull in Lost Creek
FBI and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigating after finding human skull in Lost Creek
Jacqulyn Paige Hardy
Police: Harrison County woman attempts to bite and spits on officer, charged with third offense battery on officer
Denise Morrison was presented a ceremonial check for $1 million by Governor Jim Justice and his...
WVU nurse wins latest $1 million check through West Virginia’s vaccination sweepstakes
Electricity graphic
Nearly 1,800 Harrison County residents lose power Wednesday morning
Emanuel Lee Belton Sr.
Marion County man charged with first-degree sexual abuse of 19-year-old

Latest News

Passenger says brawl caught on video on Frontier Airlines flight was racially motivated.
Brawl breaks out on flight in Miami
The Department of Health and Human Services has extended the public health emergency...
What is a COVID-19 vaccine ‘breakthrough’ case?
The Missouri woman is urging people to take this pandemic and vaccinations seriously because it...
Woman loses unvaccinated family members to COVID-19, warns others to get immunized
FILE – This April 4, 2017, file photo shows the entrance to FirstEnergy Corp.'s Davis-Besse...
FirstEnergy facing federal charges in Ohio bribery scheme, fined $230 million