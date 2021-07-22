W.Va. AG Morrisey visits Marion County to discuss business

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Attorney general Patrick Morrisey paid a visit to the friendly city Thursday afternoon.

Morrisey held a roundtable to discuss business development at the Marion County Chamber of Commerce.

The attorney general discussed what the state of West Virginia can do to help Marion County and north-central West Virginia.

One of the things he touched on was how the infrastructure plan being considered in Washington could affect our local economy.

“I want to make sure that when money comes in it’s not wasted the way government sometimes does with money but we have to actually target the resources to those who need it most,” said Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

Morrisey also talked about the work fighting the opioid epidemic and the proposed settlement.

