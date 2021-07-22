Advertisement

W.Va. AG Morrisey visits Marion County to discuss business

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey went to Fairmont on Thursday to discuss business.

Morrisey held a round-table to discuss business development at the Marion County Chamber of Commerce. The attorney general talked with local leaders about what the state can do to help the county and north-central West Virginia.

One of the things he discussed was how the national infrastructure plan could affect the local economy.

He said, ”This area is poised for a lot of growth, so much opportunity, but we can’t big another setback as we’re trying to grow.”

