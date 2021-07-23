Advertisement

49 arrests made in warrant sweep

Reshaun Wilborne (WSAZ, Charleston Police Department)
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ)- 49 people were arrested after a warrant sweep.

Charleston Police conducted the sweep throughout the city between July 20 and July 21.

Several warrants were obtained as a result of pro-active policing in areas of concern to residents.

CPD says a notable arrest was Reshaun Lamonte Wilborne, 35, of Charleston. He was wanted for unlawful manufacture/delivery/ transport/possession of fetanyl.

Wilborne was arrested in the 6300 block of MacCorkle Avenue. During his arrest, police say he was found to be in possession of narcotics and a firearm. He is a prohibited person and cannot be in the possession of any firearms. The case was turned over to the ATF and the ATF Task Force. He is facing federal charges, according to CPD.

