A Barbour County man is behind bars after allegedly hitting a man in the head with a metal pipe

A Barbour County man charged with malicious wounding
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Preston County, W.Va (WDTV) - A Barbour County man is behind bars after allegedly hitting a man in the back of the head with a metal pipe.

24 year-old Kevin Williams allegedly pulled out a knife during an altercation at the Cornerstone Apartments in Philippi. According to the criminal complaint, William then hit the victim in the back of the head with a metal pipe.

Williams is being charged with malicious wounding.

