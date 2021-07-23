A Barbour County man is behind bars after allegedly hitting a man in the head with a metal pipe
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Preston County, W.Va (WDTV) - A Barbour County man is behind bars after allegedly hitting a man in the back of the head with a metal pipe.
24 year-old Kevin Williams allegedly pulled out a knife during an altercation at the Cornerstone Apartments in Philippi. According to the criminal complaint, William then hit the victim in the back of the head with a metal pipe.
Williams is being charged with malicious wounding.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.