Congressman David McKinley sent a letter to Governor Justice in regards to the lead levels in Clarksburg water systems

Congressman McKinley sent a letter to Governor Jim Justice
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Congressman McKinley sent a letter to Governor Jim Justice last Wednesday regarding the issue of potentially elevated lead levels in the Clarksburg water systems.

In the letter, McKinley stated that it is vital for state and federal agencies to utilize available resources to assist the Clarksburg Water Board with this problem. He then asked Governor Justice to work with the CWB to fix the issue.

The four ways McKinley asked the Governor to help are: providing the CWB with instructions regarding compliance with the WVDHHR’s administrative order, utilizing funds from the American Rescue Plan for sampling and water line replacements, considering requesting an emergency declaration for a public health emergency, and refraining from imposing fines on the CWB for noncompliance.

At the end of the letter the congressman said the CWB, the WVDHHR, and the federal government need to work together to address this problem and to fix it.

