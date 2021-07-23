Crudup named team captain for OVAC All-Star game
One of five West Virginia football players selected for honor
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - Deondre Crudup will serve as a team captain of Saturday night’s Ohio Valley Athletic Conference Rudy Mumley All-Star game at Wheeling Island Stadium.
Crudup was a standout player for Morgantown from 2017-2021 and committed to play for Glenville State in January.
The All-Star game pits Ohio and West Virginia’s best football players against each other.
