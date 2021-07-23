Davis gearing up for year one with Buckhannon-Upshur football

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Zach Davis knows there are areas to improve, but he doesn’t want to dwell too much on the past.

Buckhannon-Upshur’s new head coach has seen tremendous growth from his team over the summer and cannot wait to get them to their fullest potential.

The player see a new perspective from Davis, and they are eager to learn.

