Davis gearing up for year one with Buckhannon-Upshur football

Takes over reigns of a team that went 1-5 in 2020
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Zach Davis knows there are areas to improve, but he doesn’t want to dwell too much on the past.

Buckhannon-Upshur’s new head coach has seen tremendous growth from his team over the summer and cannot wait to get them to their fullest potential.

The player see a new perspective from Davis, and they are eager to learn.

