Dee Fisher (Lowell Duane) was born on March 20, 1934 (born again April 19, 1974) and died on July 22, 2021. He was a lifelong resident of Webster County with no desire to ever live anywhere else. He never felt that any other place could offer him anything that he didn’t have at Jerry’s Run. Dee is survived by his wife Shirley Jean Cogar Fisher and his four children: Debby (Robert) McCoy of Charles Town, WV, Jeanie (Randall) Moore of Webster Springs, WV, Bill (Roseanna) Fisher of Charles Town, WV, and Mike (Trish) Fisher of Elkview, WV. He is also survived by one granddaughter, Michaela (Ian) George of Elkview, WV, one brother, Chester (Ruthie) Fisher of Kent, OH and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins as well as his expected first great grandchild. Dee was preceded in death by his father, William Ballard Fisher, his mother, Anna Alice Barbe Fisher, brother, Harold Glenn Fisher (and his wife Peggy Cutlip Fisher) and sister, Shirley Kay Fisher Lockard (and her husband James Lockard). Anyone that knew Dee knows that his relationship with God was close and strong. He said that he was a Christian by faith and a Baptist by choice. Dee was 87 years on this earth, mostly preparing for eternity. Dee knew how to do a little of everything. He drove and owned coal trucks for a while and it was said that he was so neat and careful that he could grease an entire truck without getting his hands dirty. He served as Sheriff of Webster County for two terms. He was kind and quiet mannered which led many to say he was Webster County’s Andy Taylor. It was a job he took very seriously while always remaining “firm, fair, and consistent”. He is already being missed by the deer and turkey that came to his quiet calling and an unnamed cat that loved his broom brushing of her back. Graveside Services to celebrate Dee’s life will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Cutlip Cemetery, Hacker Valley, with Pastor Chris Cosner officiating. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs, is honored to be serving the Fisher family.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.