Advertisement

DHHR reports 178 new covid-19 cases

Covid-19 numbers rising. (WDTV)
Covid-19 numbers rising. (WDTV)(WIS)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting 178 new Covid-19 cases as of today. The daily percent positive is at 3.68 percent and according to the DHHR website, Harrison County’s numbers are at 6,281 with 88 active cases.

There have been delays in reporting information from the local health department to DHHR, so the case numbers are a little behind. The total number of deaths related to the coronavirus has increased in the state from 2,934 to 2,936.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 84-year old male from Grant County and an 80-year old male from Cabell County. These two deaths reported on today’s dashboard are a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate.

According to the DHHR site, there are 90 hospitalizations as of July 22.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigating after finding human skull in Lost Creek
FBI and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office end search for human remains after finding human skull in Lost Creek
Jacqulyn Paige Hardy
Police: Harrison County woman attempts to bite and spits on officer, charged with third offense battery on officer
Denise Morrison was presented a ceremonial check for $1 million by Governor Jim Justice and his...
WVU nurse wins latest $1 million check through West Virginia’s vaccination sweepstakes
WVU Police: Theft on the rise in Monongalia County
WVU Police: Theft on the rise in Monongalia County
Raymond F. Moyle Jr.
Sheriff’s Department: Missing Barbour County man found safe

Latest News

Terrell Linear (left) and Shaundarius Reeder (right) were charged with first degree murder.
Man who shot and killed a WVU student last year has been sentenced
Congressman McKinley sent a letter to Governor Jim Justice
Congressman David McKinley sent a letter to Governor Justice in regards to the lead levels in Clarksburg water systems
Reshaun Wilborne (WSAZ, Charleston Police Department)
49 arrests made in warrant sweep
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey speaking at roundtable in Marion County.
W.Va. AG Morrisey visits Marion County to discuss business