DHHR reports 178 new covid-19 cases

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting 178 new Covid-19 cases as of today. The daily percent positive is at 3.68 percent and according to the DHHR website, Harrison County’s numbers are at 6,281 with 88 active cases.

There have been delays in reporting information from the local health department to DHHR, so the case numbers are a little behind. The total number of deaths related to the coronavirus has increased in the state from 2,934 to 2,936.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 84-year old male from Grant County and an 80-year old male from Cabell County. These two deaths reported on today’s dashboard are a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate.

According to the DHHR site, there are 90 hospitalizations as of July 22.

