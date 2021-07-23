Future of Big 12 Conference in jeopardy

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Big 12 Conference could be in trouble, in part by Texas and Oklahoma’s plans to leave.

UT and OU are expected to inform the Big 12 they will not be resigning their grant-of-rights to the conference, which is set to expire in 2025.

The two schools have been in reported talks with the SEC for roughly the last six months.

