Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | July 22, 2021

Tomorrow Will Be a Great End to the Workweek, and the Weekend Starts On a Nice Note! After That, Rain Chances Do Come Back!
National Futurecast showing conditions at 5 PM, July 23, 2021.
National Futurecast showing conditions at 5 PM, July 23, 2021.
By Joseph Williams
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was much nicer than yesterday, with highs in the low-80s and mostly sunny skies. We also had much better air quality than yesterday. The nice weather comes as yesterday’s cold front has moved out and a high-pressure system is bringing stable, seasonably cool air into West Virginia. The area of high-pressure will stick around for the next few days, so the next few days will be nice. Tonight, skies will be mostly clear, with little chance of fog. Temperatures will be in the mild upper-50s. Overall, expect another nice night. By tomorrow afternoon, skies will be partly sunny, with a few clouds rolling in due to weak disturbances from the north. Because of the high-pressure system, however, we’ll stay dry. Temperatures will be within the average, reaching the mid-80s. In short, Friday will be a great way to end the workweek. By Saturday, temperatures rise into the mid-80s, as warmer air starts coming from the south. Combined with partly sunny skies, Saturday will be a nice day as well. The only issue could be that we’ll see some more haze, due to smoke from out west coming back in. It won’t be as prolific as the past few days, but it’s still something to watch for. The dry weather ends on Sunday afternoon, as a cold front pushes scattered showers and thunderstorms into WV. Most of these showers and storms won’t produce much rain, but rain chances stick around even during the late-evening hours. Throughout the first half of next week, a chance for isolated showers and storms, along with highs in the upper-80s, will stick around. So we will see increased muggy weather and a chance for a few raindrops. In short, the next few days will be nice and sunny, before we see hotter temperatures and rain chances for the last week of July.

Tonight: Another mild night, with lows in the upper-50s. Skies will be mostly clear, and we shouldn’t see any fog. Overall, another nice summer night. Low: 59.

Tomorrow: Skies will be partly sunny, barring a few clouds rolling in at times. We’ll also be nice and dry. Temperatures will be in the low-80s, which is below-average but still nice. Might see a chance for some haze and lower air quality, but we should still see nice conditions. Overall, a nice way to end the workweek. High: 81.

Saturday: Warming temperatures, with highs in the mid-80s, due to southerly winds. Skies will be a mix of Sun and clouds, but we will still be dry. High: 86.

Sunday: We start out with a cloudy morning and afternoon, before scattered showers and storms move into WV. We shouldn’t see much rain, but rain chances will continue even into the late-evening hours. Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day, with temperatures in the upper-80s. High: 89.

