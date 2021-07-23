Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | July 23, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Happy Friday Everyone!! Well, we made it through another week, and what a great day it was to end it. We started the day cool this morning. But we warmed up nicely and for many of us, we were into the lower 80′s as our high. As the afternoon progressed more clouds also moved in. Tomorrow will be a nice summer day as well with a little less clouds, more sun and temperatures rising into the upper 80′s. But don’t expect any showers on Saturday, there will be more of a chance for those on Sunday, with a chance of thunderstorms later in the evening. The chance for showers and thunderstorms will continue into Monday as well, but from Tuesday on we’re looking drier, but hotter. Tuesday is expected to be a bright and sunny day with temperatures reaching 90.

Tonight: Partly cloudy: Low: 59

Saturday: Partly cloudy: High 89

Sunday: Partly cloudy then evening showers and storms: High 86

Monday: Isolated thunderstorms: High 87

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.