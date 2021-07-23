Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | July 23, 2021

A gorgeous end of the week and into the weekend!
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Happy Friday Everyone!! Well, we made it through another week, and what a great day it was to end it. We started the day cool this morning. But we warmed up nicely and for many of us, we were into the lower 80′s as our high. As the afternoon progressed more clouds also moved in. Tomorrow will be a nice summer day as well with a little less clouds, more sun and temperatures rising into the upper 80′s. But don’t expect any showers on Saturday, there will be more of a chance for those on Sunday, with a chance of thunderstorms later in the evening. The chance for showers and thunderstorms will continue into Monday as well, but from Tuesday on we’re looking drier, but hotter. Tuesday is expected to be a bright and sunny day with temperatures reaching 90.

Tonight: Partly cloudy: Low: 59

Saturday: Partly cloudy: High 89

Sunday: Partly cloudy then evening showers and storms: High 86

Monday: Isolated thunderstorms: High 87

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigating after finding human skull in Lost Creek
FBI and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office end search for human remains after finding human skull in Lost Creek
Jacqulyn Paige Hardy
Police: Harrison County woman attempts to bite and spits on officer, charged with third offense battery on officer
Denise Morrison was presented a ceremonial check for $1 million by Governor Jim Justice and his...
WVU nurse wins latest $1 million check through West Virginia’s vaccination sweepstakes
WVU Police: Theft on the rise in Monongalia County
WVU Police: Theft on the rise in Monongalia County
Raymond F. Moyle Jr.
Sheriff’s Department: Missing Barbour County man found safe

Latest News

Kevin Corriveau's Full Forecast July 23, 2021
Kevin Corriveau's Full Forecast July 23, 2021
7 Day
Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | July 23rd, 2021
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 7 23 2021 6 AM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 7 23 2021 6 AM
Clarksburg 7-day forecast
Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | July 22, 2021