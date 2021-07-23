Man who shot and killed a WVU student last year has been sentenced

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - One of the two men who shot and killed a WVU student last year has been sentenced.

Terrell Linear was sentenced to life in prison with mercy. According to the prosecutor’s office, this means Linear will be eligible for parole after 15 years.

Linear and the other man involved, Shaundarius Reeder, were indicted on February 28th, 2020, the same day they shot and killed 21 year-old- WVU student Eric Smith. Linear took a plea deal and plead guilt to first degree murder on June 1st, but Reeder went to trial last month. He was found guilty, but the jury could not decide on if he should receive mercy.

