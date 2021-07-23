Advertisement

New afterschool program aims to get students back on track after the affects of the pandemic

West Fairmont Middle School is one of three school's that will be a part of the new afterschool program through TV United Way.(Veronica Ogbe)
By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - One in five children are alone after a school day ends, this is according to Youth, and the results of this fact could affect youth development.

This is why Tygart Valley United Way has created an afterschool program called Flipside, specifically for middle school students.

The Tygart Valley United Way is creating an afterschool program for middle school students called Flipside.(Tygart United Way)

“We just noticed that there was a gap in service. There’s an elementary school after school program in Marion County, but there’s not a middle school program,” said the program manager of Tygart Valley United Way, Shannon Yost.

She also mentions that they want Flipside to be enriching socially and actively, while also keeping them in a safe environment that overall provides the students with what they need daily.

“We’re providing a warm meal for them everyday, so they’ll be fed, we’re going to help them with homework, and then we’re going to provide the activity and the socialization aspect,” Yost said.

After over a year in the pandemic, Yost hopes this program will give those in grades 5th through 8th the opportunity to get back on track from lost time academically and socially.

“It’s really important to keep these kids engaged and make them feel that they are taken care of as well.”

Pre-registration will begin in early August.

