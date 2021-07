GRANVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Four nondrafted free agents from the Black Bears signed with MLB teams.

Peyton Alford - Seattle Mariners

Max Wright - San Francisco Giants

Freylin Minyety - Philadelphia Phillies

Paul McIntosh - Miami Marlins

Seven Black Bears were taken in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.