FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State’s own Perry Baker is in Tokyo for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics on the U.S. Men’s Rugby Sevens Team.

Baker played for Fairmont State from 2006-2010 and made the transition to rugby in 2013.

The U.S. rugby team plays its first match July 26.

