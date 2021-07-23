Advertisement

A Preston County man allegedly burned all his ex-girlfriend’s belongings after she wouldn’t contact him

East Texas teacher arrested on child sexual assault charges in North Texas
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County man has been charged after allegedly burning his ex-girlfriend’s belongings.

The woman told police the 41-year old, Kenneth Cale had burnt all her clothing. According to the criminal complaint, Cale had left her three voicemails. In the first voicemail Cale allegedly threatened to burn her belongings if she did not contact him in five minutes. In the second, he gave her three minutes and in the last he said he was lighting the match and burning everything. The value to all the items burned is more than $500.

Police found a pile of ashes and a gas can sitting feet away from the residence. Cale is being charged with arson.

