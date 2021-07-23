Advertisement

Senators Manchin and Capito and Representative McKinley urge EPA to address elevated levels of lead

(Source: pexels.com)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLESTION, W.Va (WDTV) - Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito and Representative David McKinley urged Environmental Protection Agency Administrator, Michael Regan to address the elevated levels of lead found in the drinking water of homes served by the Clarksburg Water System. The members said in part, “We were concerned to learn of the elevated levels of lead in drinking water in certain homes in Clarksburg, West Virginia...we write to request immediate assistance from the Environmental Protection Agency in providing support for residents served by the Clarksburg Water System...”

The CBW serves around 18,000 residents and an additional 38,000 people through other public water systems in the area. The members asked the EPA to take immediate measures and respond to questions regarding what assistance the EPA has provided, how the EPA will take action to provide support, and if the EPA has not assisted in getting bottled water and filters for impacted residents, then what they have provided instead.

