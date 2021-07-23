Advertisement

University gears up for 2021 season with senior-heavy roster

Head coach John Kelley entering 35th season
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The past few years have been building years, but University head coach John Kelley believes 2021 could be the year it comes together.

This year’s roster will be heavy with older guys who know the system - something that could lead them to a successful season.

After last year, the seniors are excited to have one final year of football together.

