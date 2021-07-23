Advertisement

US to buy 200M more doses of Pfizer vaccine

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — The federal government is buying 200 million more doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to prepare for future needs, such as boosters and shots for kids under 12.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says the Biden administration wants to have “maximum flexibility” to address changing conditions, and it’s “going to prepare for every contingency.”

The additional doses will be delivered between this fall and spring of next year.

It’s unclear whether booster shots will be needed for fully vaccinated people, but breakthrough infections attributed to the rapidly spreading delta variant have sparked a discussion. Most new coronavirus cases in vaccinated people have been mild or asymptomatic.

Likewise, it is still unclear if coronavirus vaccines will be approved for younger children.

__

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— AP poll: Most unvaccinated unlikely to get shots

— European agency clears Moderna vaccine for children 12-17

— Tokyo Olympics are arriving at last, after a yearlong delay

— In Canada and Zimbabwe, paths to vaccination diverge

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigating after finding human skull in Lost Creek
FBI and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office end search for human remains after finding human skull in Lost Creek
Jacqulyn Paige Hardy
Police: Harrison County woman attempts to bite and spits on officer, charged with third offense battery on officer
Denise Morrison was presented a ceremonial check for $1 million by Governor Jim Justice and his...
WVU nurse wins latest $1 million check through West Virginia’s vaccination sweepstakes
WVU Police: Theft on the rise in Monongalia County
WVU Police: Theft on the rise in Monongalia County
Raymond F. Moyle Jr.
Sheriff’s Department: Missing Barbour County man found safe

Latest News

(Source: pexels.com)
Senators Manchin and Capito and Representative McKinley urge EPA to address elevated levels of lead
Leaders blame unvaccinated people for the continued spread of COVID-19.
Critical care staff at breaking point, overwhelmed by virus
A Miami-Dade County Police boat patrols in front of the Champlain Towers South condo building,...
Search for bodies concludes at Florida condo collapse site
West Fairmont Middle School is one of three school's that will be a part of the new afterschool...
New afterschool program aims to get students back on track after the affects of the pandemic