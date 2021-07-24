Advertisement

2022 LB Raleigh Collins III is coming home to WVU

The Philadelphia native becomes 15th member of the Mountaineers 2022 recruiting class
Raleigh Collins
Raleigh Collins(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Raleigh Colllins III announced Friday night via Twitter that he has committed to WVU Football.

The 6′3″ Philadelphia native chose the Mountaineers over offers from Penn Stat, Maryland, Kansas, Ole Miss and more.

Collins’ mom and dad both come from the Mountain state, so the 205-pound commit is truly “coming home.”

With his commitment, Collins becomes the 15th member of the WVU 2022 recruiting class and is the first linebacker to commit in this recruiting cycle.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrell Linear (left) and Shaundarius Reeder (right) were charged with first degree murder.
Man who shot and killed a WVU student last year has been sentenced
East Texas teacher arrested on child sexual assault charges in North Texas
A Preston County man allegedly burned all his ex-girlfriend’s belongings after she wouldn’t contact him
A Barbour County man charged with malicious wounding
A Barbour County man is behind bars after allegedly hitting a man in the head with a metal pipe
FBI and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigating after finding human skull in Lost Creek
FBI and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office end search for human remains after finding human skull in Lost Creek
Jacqulyn Paige Hardy
Police: Harrison County woman attempts to bite and spits on officer, charged with third offense battery on officer

Latest News

North Central West Virginia Youth Football Camp
Inaugural North Central West Virginia Youth Football Camp a hit at RCB Field
University girls' basketball
University girls’ basketball gearing up for 2021 season
American Legion
Bridgeport Post 68 moves on to state tournament
Buckhannon-Upshur football
Davis gearing up for year one with Buckhannon-Upshur football