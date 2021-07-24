2022 LB Raleigh Collins III is coming home to WVU

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Raleigh Colllins III announced Friday night via Twitter that he has committed to WVU Football.

The 6′3″ Philadelphia native chose the Mountaineers over offers from Penn Stat, Maryland, Kansas, Ole Miss and more.

Collins’ mom and dad both come from the Mountain state, so the 205-pound commit is truly “coming home.”

With his commitment, Collins becomes the 15th member of the WVU 2022 recruiting class and is the first linebacker to commit in this recruiting cycle.

