Augusta Heritage Center grows as a result of the pandemic

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The Augusta Heritage Center at Davis & Elkins College held a festival at Elkins City Park.

The Augusta Heritage Center offered arts programs that focused on the history of Appalachia. These programs included music, crafts, dance, food and folklore.

Executive Director of the Augusta Heritage Center, Seth Young said like most other businesses the past year has been difficult. The center had to transition from in-person art and culture to an online forum.

However, by incorporating these online classes it made the courses more accessible to students across the world. Currelty the center has students from every continent except, Antartica.

“As we got into it we found that there was a lot of good that came out of that. I think our tour organizations all over are changing how they interact with their participants,” Young said.

He added most classes are now taught through video using platforms like Zoom and YouTube.

This allowed more participants in their programs as they don’t need to physically be on the campus to participate.

“We must be collectivley close together. The human spirit will go on and make art even in the most dyer circumstances,” he said.

However, the center planned to continue incorporating their in-person art and history when possible as well.

