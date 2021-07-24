Advertisement

Bridgeport Post 68 moves on to state tournament

Defeat Morgantown Post 2 5-2 to head to Charleston
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A beautiful night at Mylan Park turned into a successful night for American Legion Bridgeport Post 68.

Bridgeport took an early 3-2 lead in the second inning and score two more in the fourth to close out runs for the game.

Post 68 will head to Charleston tomorrow to play in the state tournament.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrell Linear (left) and Shaundarius Reeder (right) were charged with first degree murder.
Man who shot and killed a WVU student last year has been sentenced
FBI and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigating after finding human skull in Lost Creek
FBI and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office end search for human remains after finding human skull in Lost Creek
East Texas teacher arrested on child sexual assault charges in North Texas
A Preston County man allegedly burned all his ex-girlfriend’s belongings after she wouldn’t contact him
Jacqulyn Paige Hardy
Police: Harrison County woman attempts to bite and spits on officer, charged with third offense battery on officer
A Barbour County man charged with malicious wounding
A Barbour County man is behind bars after allegedly hitting a man in the head with a metal pipe

Latest News

Buckhannon-Upshur football
Davis gearing up for year one with Buckhannon-Upshur football
Deondre Crudup
Crudup named team captain for OVAC All-Star game
Big 12
Future of Big 12 Conference in jeopardy
West Virginia Black Bears
Nondrafted Black Bears sign with MLB teams