Bridgeport Post 68 moves on to state tournament

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A beautiful night at Mylan Park turned into a successful night for American Legion Bridgeport Post 68.

Bridgeport took an early 3-2 lead in the second inning and score two more in the fourth to close out runs for the game.

Post 68 will head to Charleston tomorrow to play in the state tournament.

