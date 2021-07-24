Advertisement

Inaugural North Central West Virginia Youth Football Camp a hit at RCB Field

Over 100 local kids participated in free camp
North Central West Virginia Youth Football Camp
(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Mike Lopez wanted to do something for the youth in the area this summer, and he did just that.

The inaugural North Central West Virginia Youth Football Camp kicked off Saturday morning with over 100 kids ages 5-13, both boys and girls.

Lopez hoped to inspire the local youth and give them a summer moment to remember.

