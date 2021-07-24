Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | July 24, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was a classic summer day, with highs in the upper-80s and partly sunny skies. Barring a slight haze from the smoke out west, which did affect air quality slightly, today was really nice. The warm temperatures are from last night’s high-pressure system, which is pushing warm air into NCWV. Tonight, skies will be partly clear, with nothing unusual expected. Temperatures will be warm, in the upper-60s. Overall, tonight will be nice. However, the dry weather ends tomorrow morning into the afternoon, as a cold front pushes in and brings isolated showers and thunderstorms. As with most summer storms, some could contain heavy rain and even gusty winds. Therefore, the Storm Prediction Center has most of NCWV under a Marginal Risk, i.e. isolated severe storms. As always, make sure you have plans in place just in case, and at the least, be prepared to take it easy when driving at times. Most of these showers and storms die out in the evening hours, although we could see a chance for rain overnight. Because they’re scattered, not everyone sees rain in their area. Barring the chance for rain, skies will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will be in the upper-80s, feeling like the 90s. Monday morning and afternoon will bring more chances for isolated showers and storms, before the cold front leaves Monday evening. Skies will be partly cloudy on Monday, and as cooler air flows into WV, temperatures will be in the mid-80s. After Monday, more summer weather comes back on Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the upper-80s and partly sunny skies. After Wednesday, another system brings scattered showers and storms, along with slightly cooler temperatures, into West Virginia. In short, the last week of July will be what we usually see in the summertime, with highs in the upper-80s, sunshine at times, and chances for scattered showers and storms.

Tonight: Another calm night if you’re heading out, with partly to mostly clear skies. Temperatures will be in the warm upper-60s, slightly warmer than the past few nights. Overall, not a bad night. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: We start seeing isolated showers and storms in the mid-to-late-morning hours. By the afternoon, we’ll see better chances for shower and storm activity. Some isolated storms could have heavy rain and gusty winds, so we’ll watch for those. Most areas won’t see much rain. Barring that, skies will be partly cloudy, with highs in the upper-80s and feeling like the 90s. High: 85.

Monday: We’ll still see a chance for isolated showers and storms in the morning and afternoon hours. By the evening, rain chances decrease. Skies start out mostly cloudy in the afternoon, before clearing out overnight. Temperatures will be seasonably warm, in the upper-80s, and feeling more like the mid-90s at times. High: 89.

Tuesday: Temperatures slightly increase, as we see mostly sunny skies, so expect highs in the upper-80s. Winds will be light, so combined with the humidity, it will feel more like the mid-90s at times. At least we’ll be dry, with mostly sunny skies, so expect a nice day. High: 91.

