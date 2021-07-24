Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | July 23, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was a good day to end the workweek, with highs in the low-80s and partly sunny skies. The nice weather is from a high-pressure system moving east and bringing stable conditions to West Virginia. Tonight, skies will be mostly clear, with only a few upper-level clouds moving in. Temperatures will be warmer than last night, in the low-60s. We might see some haze from the smoke out west tonight, but other than that, tonight will be uneventful. Tomorrow afternoon, temperatures warm up into the seasonably warm upper-80s, as the high-pressure system pushes warmer air into WV. Heat indices will feel more like the mid-90s in some locations, so the heat is back. We might see some haze from the smoke out west coming in, which could affect air quality. Fortunately, it won’t be as thick as it was at the start of this week. Skies will be a mix of Sun and clouds, so we are staying nice and dry. Overall, Tomorrow will be nice and warm. The dry weather ends on Sunday, as a cold front pushes in during the afternoon hours and brings scattered showers and thunderstorms into NCWV. Rain chances stick around overnight into Monday morning, as the front lingers. We won’t see much rain from these showers, however, likely less than 0.25 inches. Barring the rain chances, skies will be partly cloudy on Sunday, with highs in the upper-80s. Any potential shower leaves after Monday evening. After that, throughout much of next week, temperatures stay in the upper-80s, up until we reach the end of the week. We’ll also see on-again, off-again rain chances in the area, as well as partly cloudy skies.

Tonight: Temperatures will be slightly higher than last night, with lows in the low-60s. Skies will be mostly clear, with only a few upper-level clouds moving in. We might see some haze from the smoke out west. Barring that, tonight will be uneventful. Low: 64.

Tomorrow: Temperatures will be seasonable, with highs in the upper-80s and heat indices in the 90s. Skies will be partly sunny. We could see some haze from the smoke out west, but other than that, nothing eventful should happen. Overall, expect a warm but okay Saturday. High: 87.

Sunday: We’ll likely see a few isolated showers and storms in the afternoon and evening hours, so some areas will see a few raindrops at times. We won’t see much rain, however. Barring that, skies will be mostly cloudy, with seasonably warm temperatures. High: 88.

Monday: Skies will be a mix of Sun and clouds, with clouds decreasing at night. We might see an isolated shower in the morning, but by the afternoon, rain chances will be low. Temperatures will be in the upper-80s, feeling like the 90s again. High: 86.

