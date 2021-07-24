Krepps Park hosts family fun night with kittens

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Krepps Park invited families out for a free night of activities.

“We’re showing Tom and Jerry in the park and we also have some activities for the kiddos,” said Renee Taylor, Programs Manager for Board of Parks and Recreations Commissioners.

Taylor added after the uncertainties over the past year with the COVID-19 pandemic they were glad to bring families back to the park.

“The kids just want to play. They want to come out. They don’t have to spend any money. They can just have a good time and get back to some kind of normalcy,” she said.

The park also invited The Davis Kitten Crew, INC to show off their adoptable kittens.

The Davis Kitten Crew was an in-home foster non-profit cat rescue based in Morgantown.

The team hoped to spread the word about their rescue and find some of their furry friends a forever home

Adoption forms were available on the crew’s website.

